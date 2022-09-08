DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Two parents from Dunedin were arrested on Wednesday after their baby and toddler reportedly tested positive for fentanyl.

According to a release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an unconscious 2-year-old child on June 10. Deputies said the toddler was struggling to breathe and was rushed to the hospital.

Detectives reported that the 2-year-old stopped breathing while in the hospital and staff had to administer several doses of Narcan to revive them. The sheriff’s office said several medical tests were conducted, including a drug test that indicated the toddler was exposed to fentanyl.

Detectives said they discovered that a second child, a 1-year-old baby, was exhibiting similar symptoms a few days earlier. The parents reportedly did not seek treatment for the baby, who also tested positive for fentanyl.

The children’s parents – Jessica Ceron, 36, and Dexter Evans, 38 – were the only adults present at the time of the call, according to deputies. Ceron reportedly told detectives that she smoked a rolled cigarette containing what she believed was MDMA or “molly” on June 7. She told them Evans smoked similar rolled cigarettes with “white powder sprinkled inside it”.

The parents claimed they didn’t know how their children were exposed to fentanyl, but Evans told detectives there was “spiritual warfare” going on inside the house involving “evil spirits”. They were both arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where they were each charged with two counts of child neglect.