DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dunedin nursing home is being sued after a woman was attacked by another resident and later died, according to court records.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by Janet Banis, alleges Dunedin Care Center, located at 1351 San Christopher Drive. violated Celcelia Peck’s rights by failing to protect her during an “unwitnessed physical assault,” which resulted in horrific head and body injuries.

The attack happened on July 28, 2021. Peck died four days later. The medical examiner’s office determined her death was “a result of the continued and unwitnessed assault on her, and resulting trauma suffered to her face.”

The lawsuit states that the nursing home “should have known of the violent proclivities of the attacking resident yet failed to take reasonable steps to prevent assaults on other residents.”

It also says Peck suffered “significant and unnecessary mental anguish, pain and suffering, medical care and medical expense, and an untimely death.”

Banis is suing for damages in excess of $50,000.