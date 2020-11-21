Dunedin man dies in rollover wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunedin man died Friday following a rollover crash not far from the St. Pete-Clearwater Airport.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard approaching Ulmerton Road, when he failed to drive around a curve and went off the roadway. As the man tried to regain control of his vehicle, he went off the road again, and his car overturned.

The man, who remains unidentified, was ejected and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

