Dunedin family living in a rat-infested home

DUNEDIN, Fla.(WFLA) – A Tampa Bay mother is fed up with the rats that are living in her rental home. They claw at her ceiling and leave droppings and urine everywhere.

“It just stinks. It’s just disgusting,” said Lindsay Foster.

At the home she shares with her 3 young children and fiance, Foster is also sharing with dozens of rats.

“I haven’t been able to sleep. Like, I don’t know if these things are gonna get in my house and bite my kids, I don’t know,” said Foster.

Her security cameras catch the rats as they party in her garage leaving behind rat droppings and urine.

“They’ve eaten threw all of my ductwork. My electric bills have been $550 plus every month since I moved in” said Foster.

To their credit, the rental company, ‘Invitation Homes’ is paying for pest control. They’ve made return visits setting traps and disposing of the rats who take his bait.

But Lindsay wants a refund for her high energy bills and inconvenience. “They expect me to continue to pay rent while I’m going through all of this, like, do you pay to live with rats?” she asked.

8 on Your Side left several messages with “Invitation Homes.” Nobody called back.

“They’ve pretty much said, just give me a runaround, back and forth, and said, they’re doing everything that they can,” said Foster.

A rep from the company canceled a visit when she found Foster called 8 on Your Side.

The pest control expert at the home on Wednesday said this problem is not new at this home.

He’s placed barriers to prevent the rats from entering, for $1700 per month, Foster wants the rats, gone.