DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — The recent massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people in the Tampa Bay area thinking about what they can do to protect themselves in the event of an active shooter. In response, the North Dunedin Baptist Church held an active shooter workshop Saturday night.

Daniel Kilburn, founder of Emergency Action Planning, led the discussion. He said situational awareness is important and a tool you and your family can practice anywhere.

“If we go to a restaurant, they’re automatically finding the exits. I’ll query them on it. We have a code word. If anybody mentions that word, we’re up and out. There’s no questions asked.”

Kilburn said practice makes perfect.

“My background is a senior infantry drill sergeant. You have to train over and over. It’s like any tool. If you don’t use it you lose it.”

There are three major tips Kilburn wants you to remember, if you find yourself in a dangerous situation: run, hide or fight.

“Get out as fast as you can. If you cannot get out of this situation, hide. Find yourself a hide where you cannot be seen and if shots are fired, you’ll have something between you and them to stop the rounds. Finally if you cannot run or hide, fight.”

These are tactics Krist Gates said are important to learn. His wife is a teacher, and the recent news has them on high alert.

“Sometimes we live in a world where we don’t think it can happen to us and it could.”