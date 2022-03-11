Dunedin businesses looking forward to spring training crowds

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Spring training begins today for Major League Baseball teams. With the 99 day lockout finally over; teams, fans, and businesses are preparing for the return of games. This is a huge deal for those who love the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ spring season training brings out the crowds and Dunedin businesses roll out the red carpet for their visitors.

“We have a smoked maple bacon popcorn that a lot of the Canadians like, a little bit of Canada in Florida,” said Clay Freeman, co-owner of Harley’s Popcorn.

He said their businesses boom during this time of year, thanks to the extra people in the city. “They’re spending more and it affects every little store, all the way up to the hotels and the restaurants and everything. It makes a big difference for Tampa Bay I think.”

Freeman told 8 On Your Side he’s glad the lockout is over.

“It looked kind of iffy for a while there. We were a little worried about it and then when it finally kicked in and things got done it was a big sigh of relief,” he said.

Spring training camps around Florida are not open for the next four weeks. Andrew Shaw came all the way down to Florida from Toronto and has high hopes for this year’s team.

“I watched them last year when they were here and in Buffalo and then in Toronto so you know what, we’re really proud of the Blue Jays. Anybody who’s from our area and Canada you know what we just love the Toronto Blue Jays,” he said.

Games begin on March 18 and with opening day set for April 7.