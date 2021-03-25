Dunedin businesses hope to see boost from Blue Jays regular-season games

DUNEDIN, Fla (WFLA) – While Spring Training will end in a few days, the City of Dunedin will go into extra innings with the Toronto Blue Jays.

“The restrictions they have in Canada including the in and out restrictions of going across the border and then having to quarantine for 14 days. Obviously, that’s not going to work with teams coming in and out to play against them,” Dunedin City Commissioner and Liaison for the Toronto Blue Jays Maureen Freaney said.

Commissioner Freaney tells 8 On Your Side this is historic for the city.

“It’s like a huge shot in the arm for the whole community,” added Freaney.

Local businesses are hoping the extra baseball games will them bounce back after Spring Training was cut short last year due to the pandemic.

“We were cut off on St. Patty’s day last year. It hurt us a lot because this is a lifeline for us here,” VFW Post 2550 Commander Frank Vanore said.

VFW Post 2550 is located right across from the stadium. They sell parking spots during home games with the money going toward their programs.

“It helps us do our programs that we are compelled to do locally though the city, the state, county, and national. This is where it hurt us. We struggled through it, but this helps us out a lot,” added Commander Vanore.

Blue Jays flags and signs can be seen all over Downtown Dunedin.

Owner of Key West Express Boutique, Soozy Naylor-O’Donnell tells 8 On Your Side the extra baseball games will have a significant impact on small businesses like hers.

“I think last year it took us back to almost zero and now everything is a gift because we appreciate everything so much more. You don’t take the season for granted like you normally would do.”

The first regular-season home game with the Blue Jays is set for April 8 against the Los Angeles Angels.