TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers in Indian Rocks Beach can expect heavier traffic congestion along Gulf Boulevard due to a dune restoration project that will have parts of the beach closed for two months.

Crews are currently at the beach, replenishing it with sand to combat erosion caused by Hurricane Idalia.

The project is taking place along two stretches of Indian Rocks Beach, from 19th Avenue to 28th Avenue and Whitehurst Avenue to Central Avenue. Both areas will be closed to the public until the project is finished. It’s expected to take two months.

Hundreds of trucks will deliver sand to where the shoreline is eroding, meaning extensive traffic delays along Gulf Boulevard should be expected.

Once the dunes are built, crews will begin planting vegetation on them, such as sea oats and other native plants.

The public is being asked to help with the dune restoration efforts by staying off the dunes until further notice.