TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dump truck struck and killed a pedestrian outside a medical device manufacturer in St. Petersburg on Friday, police said.

The collision occurred at about 6:40 a.m. at Halkey Roberts PI. (102 Avenue North) and 28th Street North. The intersection is closed for the investigation.

Police said the man died at the scene. His name was not released.

Further information was not immediately available.