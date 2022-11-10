ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The surprise November hurricane was also a surprise to Jessica Ostrander and her family.

“This was actually much worse than Ian,” Ostrander said with a chuckle. “I expected it to be roughly like Ian and it wasn’t.”

The power went out to the Ostrander’s Largo home around 8 a.m. on Nov. 10, immediately causing some chaos.

“With the kids being home it’s been a little hectic,” Ostrander explained. “I’ve been trying to work, but obviously can’t do that. I wasn’t expecting to lose power at all.”

Ostrander said she had power during all of Hurricane Ian, and was surprised at the amount of wind and rain during Tropical Storm Nicole.

“I think they were predicting like what, one-and-a-half to two inches of rain,” Ostrander said. “We easily probably got at least four.”

She was one of more than 300,000 across the state without power on Thursday, and one of more than 10,000 in Pinellas County, where Duke Energy had trucks staged at Tropicana Field for restoration work.

“The crews here at the Trop, they came from North Carolina, South Carolina,” Spokesman Bill Norton said. “We’ve got 5,000 boots on the ground.”

Once winds got below 30 miles per hour, tree crews started trimming branches and linemen started repairing.

“The good thing is, thanks to Duke Energy’s self-healing technology, some restoration is already happening, even before the trucks are there,” Norton said. “It’s stuff that we can control by computer back at our control center.”

Throughout the day, crews were restoring power at about the same rate as power was going out but finally caught up in the later afternoon.

“If you see a truck out there, you’re driving past,” Norton warned. “Slow down, give them room, just like you would with a police officer on the side of the highway.”

Despite Duke Energy’s hard work, the Ostrander’s had to use the generator they bought for Ian to power their refrigerators. Power eventually came back on for them before 5 p.m.