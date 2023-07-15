CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Saturday after killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run, according to police.

The Clearwater Police Department said the incident happened at 12:42 a.m. in the area of Missouri Avenue and Druid Road.

Several people called 911 about a person who was lying in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the victim, 34-year-old Joshua Maxson of Clearwater, was already dead.

According to a release, the driver, 22-year-old Christian Hooks of Clearwater, hit Maxson at a high speed and left the scene. Officers arrested Hooks about 20 minutes after the crash.

Police said Hooks had two breath-alcohol samples around .22 and performed badly on field sobriety tests.

He was arrested on DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to police.