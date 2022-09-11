PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man was arrested early Sunday morning after killing a bicyclist in a DUI crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Nicholas Carusotti, 29, was driving east on 62nd Avenue North when he ran into a bicyclist that was traveling on the same road.

The driver kept driving for a short distance until his vehicle was disabled from the crash. The FHP said Carusotti then left the vehicle and traveled on foot until he was found by Pinellas Park police.

According to troopers, Carusotti was impaired but uninjured. The bicyclist, a 64-year-old from Brewster, New York, died from his injuries.

Carusotti faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash involving death and DUI manslaughter, the FHP said.