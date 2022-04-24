PINELLAS PARK. Fla. (WFLA) — A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol was injured Saturday after a DUI driver collided with the trooper’s patrol car, according to the FHP.

An FHP release said the trooper was investigating a crash in the area of US-19 and Hammock Pine Boulevard at 11:50 p.m. when Tamico Luwyll Gilbert, 47, of Tarpon Springs drove right into the trooper’s car, which was parked to protect the scene.

The FHP said the patrol car was propelled into the trooper that was standing in front of it, throwing the trooper to the ground and causing minor injuries.

According to troopers, Gilbert was driving under the influence at the time of the crash and did not slow down or change lanes while approaching the patrol car.

The northbound lanes of US-19 were closed until 4:20 a.m., the FHP said.

After being treated for minor injuries, Gilbert arrested on charges for DUI, DUI Injury and DUI Property Damage and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.