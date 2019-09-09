DUI driver flees officers on Dunedin Causeway, crashes into SUV, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 60-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving after leading deputies on a brief chase and causing a crash on the Dunedin Causeway, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7 p.m. on Sunday, someone called 911 to report seeing a silver-colored Honda Insight traveling in a reckless manner on Causeway Boulevard.

The caller began following the Honda and said it almost caused multiple head-on crashes and nearly hit a guardrail and a pedestrian near Honeymoon Island State Park.

Deputies later spotted the Honda leaving the park, heading eastbound on Causeway Boulevard. They said the driver did not stop after they activated their lights and sirens.

Deputies said the Honda continued traveling eastbound, crossed the center yellow line and almost hit a deputy. Then it went over the center line a second time and hit a 2010 Mercedes Benz GL420 that was also heading eastbound.

A 54-year-old passenger inside of the Mercedes was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies were able to prevent the Honda from traveling further by clipping its left rear corner with one cruiser and parking another cruiser in front of the vehicle.

Deputies said the driver, Deborah Jean Gillies, of Tarpon Springs, had bloodshot and watery eyes and her breath smelled of alcohol.

A breath sample found her blood alcohol concentration to be .256/.264, more than three times the legal limit.

Deputies said Gillies later admitted to consuming alcohol that day.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence and one count of Reckless Driving with Property Damage or Injury.

Gillies is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

LATEST STORIES: