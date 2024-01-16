ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg police officer was hospitalized Monday after a man crashed into his patrol car while under the influence, officials said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said at around 7:15 p.m., James Anderson, 60, drove into a parked patrol car at the intersection of 18th Avenue South and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South.

According to police, the officer was at the intersection help with traffic control at the time.

The officer was hospitalized for minor injuries. Officers said Anderson was found to be impaired at the time of the crash.

He was charged with DUI involving property damage, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and driving with license suspended or revoked.