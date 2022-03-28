PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was charged for driving under the influence after crashing into a Pinellas Park police vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Police said the wreck happened at around 12:34 a.m. Sunday when Valerie Jean Scott, 62, of Seminole collided with a fully marked police car in the area of on US-19 and Bryan Dairy Road.

The officer’s vehicle was stopped in the road while working a separate wreck, the affidavit said. Photos of the wreck showed that Scott rear-ended the police vehicle with her car.

Police said Scott refused to complete her field sobriety tests, but a breath alcohol sample produced a result of .181/.188.