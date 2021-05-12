DUI driver caused crash that killed 2 people on tandem bike in East Lake, FHP says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver of an SUV was under the influence of drugs when he caused a crash that killed two people on a tandem bike in Pinellas County, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday on Keystone Road near Meadows Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Cory Robert Corrado, of New Port Richey, was heading west on Keystone Road and was trying to pass other vehicles in a no passing zone. An SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction, toward Corrado, swerved off the road to avoid him, but Corrado ended up rear-ending the SUV, which overturned and went into a bike trail nearby, striking two people on a tandem bicycle.

The two bicyclists, an 58-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman from Odessa, both died at the scene.

Troopers said Corrado was arrested on two counts of DUI manslaughter (drugs) and vehicular homicide. He is being held at a Pinellas County jail.