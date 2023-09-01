CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested a man after they said he was caught driving over 100 mph on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Thursday night, officers conducted a traffic enforcement operation to crack down on aggressive drivers on the causeway from about 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday night.

One of the people arrested was Leon Cooks, who police said drove at over 120 mph in a 45-mph zone while under the influence. According to police, he was charged with DUI, racing on highways, and possession of marijuana.

In total, officers made 28 traffic stops, arrested four people for DUI, and gave out 16 citations.

“It is part of our continued effort to eliminate aggressive and dangerous driving from our roads, especially on stretches such as the Courtney Campbell, U.S. 19, etc,” the police department said.