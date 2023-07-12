ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Neighbors are fighting over ducks in St. Petersburg.

One woman feeds them, but Wednesday morning, she said her neighbor shot one that wandered onto his property.

Tammy Russell puts out squirrel food, which often gets eaten by ducks. She even put out a small pool in her front yard for them to play in.

It was all fun and games until the ducks went across the street onto her neighbor’s front lawn.

“I heard pop, pop, pop, pop and I knew immediately what it was because he’s done this before,” Russell said.

She says that sound was her neighbor shooting a duck with a BB gun, and was very concerned.

“I looked out my window, and I could see him standing out here shooting,” she explained. “There were four adults and four baby ducks.”

We got in touch with the homeowner across the street, William Stoup, who says he shot and killed the duck in an effort to protect his family.

“My son has PANDAS [Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections], which is a very terrible brain disorder,” he explained. “I’m trying to keep him safe.”

“These ducks carry all kinds of diseases, which is the only reason I was shooting at the ducks with a BB pistol,” he continued.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it was a Muscovy duck, which is an invasive species.

The FWC says because he humanely killed the animal on his property and it was an invasive species, what Stoup did was legal.

They’re now urging everyone to not feed any type of invasive species like Muscovy ducks or Sand Hill Cranes to keep them away from residential neighborhoods like the Meadowview area of St. Petersburg.

As for Russell, she says the duck didn’t deserve it.

“That’s a living animal,” she explained. “What if a kid had walked by here with their bike?”

“What if you hurt someone?” she continued. “How is that legal?”