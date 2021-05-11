Drunken fight over Tom Brady leads to St. Petersburg man’s arrest, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say an alcohol-fueled fight over Tom Brady ended with a man being charged with domestic battery over the weekend in St. Petersburg.

An arrest affidavit out of Pinellas County shows 33-year-old Brian Paulter was arrested Sunday night after spending the day out drinking with his friends. According to St. Petersburg police, an argument broke out between the friends while they were on their way back to Paulter’s home.

The “heated argument” was about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and, according to the affidavit, Paulter “became enraged.”

Once he got home, police say Paulter and one of his friends got into a physical fight. The affidavit says Paulter hit the other man multiple times in the face, causing visible injuries and a lot of blood. The friend, however, refused to prosecute.

According to police, Paulter then got physical with two women inside the home and shoved them. One of the women slipped and hit her head on the kitchen counter, causing a large bruise and a cut, the affidavit says.

Officers say the injured woman was uncooperative but the other woman was able to provide a statement on what happened.

Police say everyone at the scene was drunk. Officers wrote in the affidavit that they found a large amount of blood on the kitchen floor that was mostly cleaned up before police arrived.