Drunk driver speeding with 8 year old in car arrested, Pinellas deputies say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jason Inzinga, 31

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Pinellas County arrested a 31 year old man Saturday evening for driving while under the influence with an 8 year old child in the car.

Deputies said Jason Inzinga, 31, was driving his 2015 Ford truck at 76 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone when he was pulled over.

Documents state Inzinga showed signs of impairment including glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Deputies said two breath samples indicated a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.152 AND 0.153. The legal limit is 0.08.

Deputies said Inzinga later admitted to drinking an Arnold Palmer hours before he got behind the wheel. He was charged with driving under the influence and neglect of a child.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss