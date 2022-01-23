Drunk driver speeding with 8 year old in car arrested, Pinellas deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Pinellas County arrested a 31 year old man Saturday evening for driving while under the influence with an 8 year old child in the car.

Deputies said Jason Inzinga, 31, was driving his 2015 Ford truck at 76 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone when he was pulled over.

Documents state Inzinga showed signs of impairment including glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Deputies said two breath samples indicated a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.152 AND 0.153. The legal limit is 0.08.

Deputies said Inzinga later admitted to drinking an Arnold Palmer hours before he got behind the wheel. He was charged with driving under the influence and neglect of a child.