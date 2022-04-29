TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of drug houses operating in Pinellas County were shut down in separate investigations this week, according to authorities.

The first drug house was run out of St. Petersburg by 26-year-old Luke Christopher Weiss, deputies said.

An affidavit said narcotics detectives with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office searched Weiss’ home on 59th Street Wednesday. A subsequent search found 101.2 grams of cocaine, two doses of MDMA, and 26.2 grams of marijuana, deputies said.

Authorities said Weiss was the sole occupant of the home at the time,

The second drug house was busted by the Clearwater Police Department Thursday.

Another affidavit said police established cause to search the home on Coles Road after two controlled drug purchases were made at the home. Other sources, including overdoses, verified the sale of narcotics at the home, according to officers.

Clearwater police said during their search, they discovered that Beverly Maureen Sydow, 57, was in possession of narcotics and “a pink straw with methamphetamine residue.”

Sydow denied selling the narcotics from her home but told officers that she knew about people who stayed with her that were selling at using narcotics, according to the affidavit.

Police said that Sydow also admitted to using drugs herself.

Weiss was booked on charges for operating a drug house, trafficking in cocaine, and other drug charges. Sydow was charged with operating a drug house, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.