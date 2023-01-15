ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said ran a drug house in St. Petersburg.

Arrest affidavits from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Darren Felten, 43, of St. Petersburg operated a drug house on 25th Street North.

According to deputies, Felten regularly had people visit for short periods of time to sell narcotics.

The affidavits said when authorities searched the home, they found a safe with “a large amount of narcotics” that included over 100 tablets of clonazepam, one tablet of Adderall, one tablet of oxycodone, 10 tablets of zolpidem, 15 tablets of diazepam, 190 tablets of alprazolam, and 411 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies also said Felten sold methamphetamine, Vicodin, and MDMA to undercover agents at the home before his arrest.

The suspect was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of operating a drug house and numerous drug possession and trafficking charges.