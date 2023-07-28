DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A pod of feeding dolphins near Caladesi Island seemed unphased by the presence of several sharks, drone video shows.

News Channel 8 viewer and drone operator John Yanchoris shared a clip of the encounter which took place Friday morning in the shallow waters near Duniden.

On his YouTube channel, Yanchoris playfully wrote his drone captured video of the “sharks and dolphins playing together.”

It’s far from the first time Yanchoris caught sight of sharks in the water surrounding Caladesi Island. He’s recently shared several captivating videos with News Channel 8 showing everything from sharks, to dolphins, to stingrays.