PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A dolphin and a few manatees decided to join in on the festivities and get together for Thanksgiving at the Dunedin Causeway.

A drone video shot by WFLA viewer John Yanchoris shows the playful dolphin interacting with manatees on Thursday.

“It’s very rare Footage To see a Dolphin Interacting With manatee,” Yanchoris told WFLA.

In October, Yanchoris captured a dolphin swimming through a group of fish off Caladesi Island and the Dunedin Causeway.

Weeks before that, he captured footage of a fisherman surrounded by nurse sharks in the same area.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, November is Manatee Awareness Month and is reminding people on the water to slow down and watch out for migrating manatees around this time.

The FWC said boat strikes continue to be a major threat to these animals and for boaters to be aware of them while on the water.