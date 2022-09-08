TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A drone pilot recently filmed a video of a shark off the Dunedin Causeway.

Drone pilot John Yanchoris filmed a video at sunrise along the Dunedin Causeway Wednesday morning. A stingray and video of the water off the causeway can be seen in the video as well.

Yanchoris posts his drone videos on his YouTube channel, 2nd Eye In The Sky Drones.

In the description of the YouTube channel, Yanchoris said he is a former firefighter who has done drone work for local fire departments, as well as anyone who needs aerial footage of their homes or special events.