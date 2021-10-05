Driver wanted for killing pedestrian in St. Pete hit-and-run, police say

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police officers are searching for a driver they believe killed a man in a hit-and-run Sunday night.

Police said at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Hollis Heatherly, 58, was trying to cross 1st Avenue North when a car heading hit him, killing him at the scene.

An SPPD report said the vehicle used in the hit-and-run is a black sports car with damage to the left front and side parts of the car.

Those with information on the incident can call the SPPD’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 or text the letters SPPD and a tip to TIP411.

