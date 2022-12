TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Treasure Island.

Police said the hit-and-run happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on 108th Boulevard near Gulf Boulevard.

Treasure Island police said the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will send out more information about the vehicle they are looking for soon.

No other information was immediately available.