ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are searching for a driver who dragged two officers while fleeing a traffic stop early Thursday.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop around 3 a.m. at 5th Avenue North and MLK Jr. Street.

When officers were trying to place the driver into custody, he fled and dragged them outside the vehicle.

The officers suffered minor injuries and the driver got away.

St. Pete police said they are still searching for the driver. Officers did not give a description of the driver’s vehicle.