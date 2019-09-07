Driver of Clearwater single-car crash on Gulf-to-Bay faces several charges

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is facing numerous charges after he drove recklessly and crashed into a power pole in Clearwater.

Police say 26-year-old Shalom Lamar Jones was heading east on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard weaving in and out of traffic just before crashing into a power pole, which then caused several power lines to go down into the road.

He was found hiding in some bushes after running from the scene of the accident.

The crash briefly caused all lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard to close between McMullen Booth Road and Hampton Road.

Jones is facing charges of reckless driving with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, DUI, battery on law enforcement and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

He has been taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.

