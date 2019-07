PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is in critical condition after a single-car crash in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at Belcher Road at Curlew Road at about 3:35 a.m.

According to the FHP, the driver was traveling northbound on Belcher Road and left the roadway for unknown reasons.

The vehicle entered the east shoulder of the road, collided with a tree and overturned.

Further information was not immediately available.