TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a driver is in critical condition after her car hit a pole and a tree in Clearwater early Thursday morning.

The single-car crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Court Street and Ewing Avenue.

Police said the driver’s vehicle left the road and hit a power pole, then a tree.

She was ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries.

The driver was taken to Bayfront, where she remains in critical condition.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

A stretch of Court Street remains closed at this time.