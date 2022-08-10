ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.

The crash happened at El Caps on 4th Street North around 7 p.m.

Police said a car struck another car, which caused one of the cars to roll and hit the El Caps sign. A few cars were also damaged in the parking lot.

Officers said one of the drivers needed to be rescued but is expected to be OK. The other driver went to the hospital to be checked out but their injuries are non-life-threatening.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.