Driver tries to flee traffic stop, hits building in Clearwater; 1 dead, 1 hurt, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead and another is hurt after a driver tried to flee a traffic stop and crashed into a building Wednesday morning.

A Clearwater Police Department said the driver had tried to flee a traffic stop and crashed into a building on Prospect Avenue near Chestnut Street. One person was killed and another person was hurt.

They were taken to Bayfront Health to be treated for their injuries.

The medical examiner’s office was at the scene with investigators for several hours.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss