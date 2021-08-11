Driver tries to flee traffic stop, hits building in Clearwater; 1 dead, 1 hurt, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead and another is hurt after a driver tried to flee a traffic stop and crashed into a building Wednesday morning.

A Clearwater Police Department said the driver had tried to flee a traffic stop and crashed into a building on Prospect Avenue near Chestnut Street. One person was killed and another person was hurt.

They were taken to Bayfront Health to be treated for their injuries.

The medical examiner’s office was at the scene with investigators for several hours.

This story is developing and will be updated.