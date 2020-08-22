Driver facing street racing, vehicular homicide charges after deadly 2018 accident

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For nearly two years, Hallie Mullen’s loved ones have been praying for justice. On Nov. 19, 2018, she was a passenger in her grandmother’s Lexus when it was hit by a speeding Ford Raptor pickup truck. Mullen died at the scene. Her grandmother, Annmarie Desocio suffered critical injuries.

On Thursday night, the driver of that Raptor, 55-year old Luciano Gomes turned himself into the Pinellas County Jail. He’s facing charges for reckless driving, racing on highways and vehicular homicide.

Paul and Annmarie Desocio. Annmarie was critically injured in the November 2018 crash.

Annmarie’s husband Paul Desocio is now taking care of his wife’s every need. She spent three weeks in the intensive care unit and months in rehab where she’s had to re-learn how to speak, swallow and eat now constrained to a wheelchair.

Desocio says Hallie had her whole life ahead of her.

“She was a wonderful person. She wanted to work with kids, visually impaired kids,” said Desocio, wiping the tears away from her eyes. “She wanted to help other people.”

Court documents reveal the pickup truck was going 84-point-9 miles an hour at the time of impact.

Desocio is pleased an arrest has finally been made. He believes the driver should be held responsible.

“It’s something that we all feel should happen,” said Desocio. That somebody that affected so many other people’s lives shouldn’t just get a … take a walk down the boardwalk.”

Deputies released Gomes from the Pinellas County Jail after he posted a $41,000 bond.

MORE TOP STORIES