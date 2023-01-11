TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman, identified as Jeanette Rubin, was leaving the Publix store on 5295 34th Street South around 4 p.m. when she suffered a medical episode. Her black Ford F-150 went across 50th Avenue South and into the parking lot of Bay Moorings Animal Hospital, where it struck an unoccupied vehicle.

Police said Rubin was taken to Bayfront Health and pronounced deceased.

Further information about the crash was not available.