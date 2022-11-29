ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver died after he lost control of his van and crashed on Interstate 275 on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the 52-year-old St. Petersburg driver was traveling on I-275 north of 4th Street near milepost 31 around 4 p.m. when he lost control for an unknown reason.

The van driver left the travel lanes, entered the outside shoulder and the vehicle overturned, troopers said.

Investigators said the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the van. He died at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.