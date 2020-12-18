Driver describes terror as dash camera records tornado in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – While the damage assessment and the cleanup is taking place at businesses and residences affected by yesterday’s tornado in Pinellas County, residents can’t help reliving the terror.

Ryan Jenkins was dropping off some paperwork at his office off of Endeavor Way. He left his truck running, so the dash camera was rolling as the storm rolled in.

“All of a sudden there was a lot of wind and a lot of pressure and then all of a sudden there was none,” said Jenkins. “That’s when I was able to open the door and that’s how I knew then and there it was coming our way.”

Jenkins was in the office with office manager Caitlin Mceleny.

“As soon as I locked eyes on it, I immediately yelled at her to get under the desk. It’s coming.” Mceleny says she initially wanted to see the storm. “He’s like there’s a tornado come look,” said Mceleny. “And before I even got up to start to look, he’s like get down, get down. “

Mceleny says it sounded like a freight train. “You could hear the winds and you could hear stuff hitting the building and it was super loud,” said Mceleny. “I’m surprised nothing happened inside and thank God nobody got hurt. “

At Catalina Yachts, a few blocks to the west, buildings were ripped apart and boat molds that weigh 20,000 pounds were pushed around like paper. Sharon Day is the company’s president and explains, workers at the plant work a 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shift, so no workers were on duty when the tornado hit.

“Oh, we were so lucky, we were so pleased that nobody got hurt,” said Day. “Stuff was damaged, which is the standard stuff that gets damaged when there is a tornado, but we feel very blessed that no employees were hurt.”