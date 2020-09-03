Driver crashes into Pinellas courthouse pond after boot gets stuck in gas pedal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver escaped unharmed after crashing their truck into a retention pond at the Pinellas County Courthouse after their boot got stuck in a gas pedal.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 64-year-old Largo man tried to pull his Ford pickup into a parking space at the courthouse when his boot became entangled with the gas pedal.

This caused the vehicle to accelerate, cross over a curb, crash into a fence and plunge into the water.

The truck ended up submerged in the pond, but the driver was able to exit the vehicle safely, authorities said.

