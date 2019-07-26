Driver arrested in connection with hit-and-run that killed St. Pete mom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother in St. Petersburg earlier this month.

St. Petersburg police arrested 21-year-old Tavirus Walters Friday. Officers say he was driving the stolen white Infiniti sedan that hit and killed 26-year-old Phelexis Robinson on July 15.

Phelexis Jakara Robinson. (Family handout)

Robinson was standing beside her car near the intersection of MLK Street South and 34th Avenue when she was hit. Officers say her car had just broken down.

By the time police got to the scene of the crash, they say Walters had already abandoned the car a few blocks away.

Walters has now been charged with third-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He’s also facing charges for carrying a concealed firearm and other warrants that were out for his arrest.

