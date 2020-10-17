Dr. Jill Biden energizes supporters in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Dr. Jill Biden made a brief stop in St. Petersburg on Friday evening for a get out the vote rally.

But it wasn’t your typical rally, it was a drive-in rally, where supporters stayed in, or with their cars.

Where most rallies you would hear cheering and clapping, the sound of car horns filled the air.

It took place at the St. Petersburg College campus on 5th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. Dr. Biden arrived shortly after 7 p.m. and did not disappoint.

“Your influence and accomplishments here in Florida are going to help us swing this state blue,” Biden told the crowd.

Biden engergized the crowd, when speaking about her husband.

“His purpose has always driven him forward. His strength of will is unstoppable. His faith is unshakable. Because it’s not in politicians or political parties, or even himself. It’s in the providence of God. His faith is in you,” said Dr. Biden. “And I promise you, Joe Biden will be a president for all Americans.”

Catherine Ishola is a Biden supporter and is excited for election day.

“I feel so great, I feel so fired up, and by the grace of God, Florida is going to be blue,” said Ishola. “Joe Biden is going to be the president, we want to get to where we used to be and even better. “