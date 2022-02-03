Dozens of pets adopted, thousands of dollars raised in honor of Betty White challenge

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of pets were adopted and thousands of dollars were donated to Pinellas County Animal Services during the Betty White Challenge which concluded at the end of January.

The initiative, which honored late actress and lifelong animal welfare advocate Betty White, became a viral fundraising effort nationwide when shelters found individual ways to honor White’s anticipated hundredth birthday.

Pinellas County Animal Services chose to waive all adoption fees during White’s birth month in January. Community members came in numbers to adopt and donate to the shelter in White’s honor.

In total, 55 pets were adopted and $4,347.79 was raised.

“Pinellas County Animal Services is so grateful for the kindness and generosity of our community,” said Animal Services Director Doug Brightwell. “This community donates, adopts and volunteers with us, and above all, they care about the animals we get the privilege of caring for. Thank you to everyone for your compassion and your support.”

Those interested in adopting can view adoptable cats and dogs through the Adoption Center. To learn more about Pinellas County Animal Services, visit pinellas.gov/animalservices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss