Dozens in St. Pete rally for voting rights on March on Washington anniversary

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of people gathered outside City Hall in St. Petersburg Saturday to rally and march for voting rights.

The voting rights rally and march come on the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

People who gathered in St. Pete say their voting rights are under attack. They’re demanding that legislatures across the country end their push for restrictive voting laws. They want to ensure free and fair access to the ballot for every voter.

Saturday’s event is part of a nationwide March On for Voting Rights campaign. There were similar voting rights rallies and marches happening in dozens of cities across the country, with some prominent names taking part, including Reverend Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III.

The organizer of the rally and march in St. Pete says they hope to influence lawmakers.

“Voting rights is the cornerstone of our democracy,” Mike Hughes said. “Suppression of votes is a danger to that democracy, and we need everyone, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, everyone should be supporting that.”

Co-hosts of the St. Pete event include Indivisible Safety Harbor/North Pinellas, Keep Pinellas Blue, St. Pete for Change, Indivisible FL-13, Fired Up Pinellas, Pinellas County Democratic Party, LULAC Pinellas, Puerto Rico Connect, PDA Pinellas, Pinellas Network of Spiritual Advisors, Allendale United Methodist Church and People Power for Florida.