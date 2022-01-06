Dozens come together in St. Pete on Jan. 6 anniversary to call on lawmakers to act

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of people got together for a candlelight vigil in St. Petersburg Thursday, on the anniversary of the U.S. Capitol attacks.

However, it was more than just the vigil. Those who gathered at South Straub Park demanded action. They’re calling on elected leaders to pass legislation protecting the ballot, including the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“Those acts have laws that will strengthen our democracy, get rid of big money and campaigns and reform gerrymandering.” John Stewart said. “That will reform voting so we will not have to deal with that again.”

After the mob full of President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election, the people who showed up Thursday night want lawmakers to know the voters decide the outcome of elections.

Groups that attended included Public Citizen, the League of Women Voters, the Center for Popular Democracy, People for the American Way, Common Cause, Indivisible, and Progressive Democrats of America and St. Pete For Change.

Sam Holden was one of many people in the crowd. He was encouraged to see people who want to move this country forward.

“We’re happy to be here with a group of people who saw what happened, and are concerned and want to make some changes,” Holden said. “We are still seeing the same thing and we’re here for the right reasons and very hopeful it will continue on the right direction.”

Thursday’s candlelight vigil was one of the hundreds happening across the country, including at the U.S. Capitol.