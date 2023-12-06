PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens were arrested in a “large-scale” drug operation, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the operation resulted in dozens of arrests and seized drugs, money, and firearms.

According to affidavits from the sheriff’s office of 17 defendants and several co-defendants, there were eight charges of trafficking cocaine, one for trafficking fentanyl, and two for trafficking methamphetamine. Two charges were listed for conspiracy to traffic meth, and one for conspiracy to sell marijuana.

There were nine charges for the unlawful use of a communications device, three charges for operating a drug house, and one charge each for the following; battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly intoxication, domestic battery, violation of pretrial release, and violation of injunction for protection against domestic violence.

The affidavits show one charge for conspiracy to sell fentanyl and MDMA and two for conspiracy to sell cocaine. There were two charges for possession of MDMA and three for possession of marijuana.

Four charges were shown for armed trafficking and conspiracy of cocaine and one regarding fentanyl. Two felons were charged for possession of a firearm and two felons for possession of ammunition.