LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 250 families will have a happier holiday thanks to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Double duties call for stopping crime and shopping time.

On Tuesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spent their morning buying gifts for about 700 kids as part of their 30th annual “Shop for Santa.”

“It is really cool,” Sgt. Dan DiFrancesco said. “We’ve been into some homes where these folks have nothing.”

Basic needs are at the top of parents’ lists this year including jackets, shirts, and socks.

Every deputy shopped with specific children in mind.

“So I thought for a 10-year-old, he could be creative and build what he wants with those Legos,” Deputy Jessica Hughey said. “We got a couple of things for him to wear to school as well.”

“One of them was special needs so some of this stuff is a little more hands-on, a little more audio-visual,” Deputy Patrick Edwards said.

Over $71,000 worth of gifts were bought Tuesday morning.

“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people,” Sgt. DiFrancesco said. “And then you have kids, and the kids don’t know, so this is how we really fill in that gap as a partner to the community.”

Deputies began delivering their purchases as soon as Tuesday.

While they helped check off kids’ Christmas lists one toy at a time, you can also contribute. Click here for a link to the sheriff’s office donation page.