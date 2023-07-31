PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning, asking the public not to call 911 they see a group of manatees piled up near the shoreline.

The law enforcement agency posted a video on social media after getting 911 calls from citizens who believed the manatees were in distress, when they were actually mating.

The video was posted on Facebook with Marvin Gaye’s song “Let’s Get It On.”

“If you see this, don’t call us. They are more than fine. It’s mating season,” the post said. “If you see this, no you didn’t. We get calls all the time from citizens when they see this, believing the manatees are in distress. We can assure you they are more than fine. Manatees actually mate in herds like these and often they are near the shore. They mate all throughout the year but generally mating herds like these are seen in the summer.”

“When people see it, it is in shallow waters, so with a lot of commotion, it can look like manatees are getting injured for onlookers who are definitely fearful and want to make sure manatees are doing ok, but it’s very common for this to happen,” Jaime Vaccaro, Assistant Curator of Florida/Manatees with Zoo Tampa explained.

“There’s usually one female and multiple males. So you could see anywhere from 5 plus manatees together at one time,” Vaccaro added. “Typically, if you see a manatee distressed, it’s going to be a solo animal. you may see injuries on its exterior, you may see a manatee breathing frequently.”

It’s illegal to touch a manatee, and experts say you should never disturb their mating, as it’s crucial to help the threatened species survive.

“You want to make sure that you’re keeping your distance for your safety and for theirs,” said Vaccaro.

If you see a manatee that is in distress, you should contact FWC.