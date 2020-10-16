Donald Trump, Jr., speaks to raucous crowd in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s eldest son took to the stage in Pinellas Park in a t-shirt and jeans, appealing to the crowd of everyday people and telling them he has lived out of a roller bag over the past 11 days due to the rigors of campaigning.

“We need you to be part of this movement,” Donald Trump, Jr., said. “You always have been, but we need you to be part of the next 18 days.”

Polls show a tight race in battleground Florida between the president and former Vice President Joe Biden.

8 On Your Side spoke one-on-one with Trump, Jr., after his remarks at Quaker Steak and Lube, a restaurant along 49th Street North.

“I sort of run as though we’re behind,” he told reporter Ryan Hughes. “That’s the way we work. That’s the way we operate. We just always go full speed ahead. It’s sort of hard when you see a crowd like this to think you’re not doing great in Florida,” Trump explained.

During the interview, Trump, Jr., also discussed his father’s bout with coronavirus. President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a few days.

“How is your father doing and do you know when he was last tested negative?” Hughes asked.

“I don’t know. But he’s been tested negative now. He’s back out on the road. He’s feeling great,” the president’s son said.

Trump said his father wants to bring troops home, build up the military and keep the economy top notch.

Those in the crowd liked that.

“Honestly I give him a grade A for what he’s accomplished, and what he’s been up against,” said Paul Brock, a Trump supporter from Lutz.

