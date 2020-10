Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Donald Trump Jr. is making his return to the Tampa Bay area in hopes of helping his father get reelected.

The president’s campaign announced, Trump Jr. will be at the Quaker Steak and Lube in Clearwater for a “Make America Great Again” event at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone interested in tickets can register for them here.

Trump Jr. recently spoke at the State Fairgrounds last week and has multiple events scheduled in Florida in the coming days.