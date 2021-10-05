Domestic violence suspect shot, killed by deputies in St. Pete, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a man wanted for domestic violence crimes was shot and killed by deputies in St. Petersburg Monday night.

According to police, the shooting happened outside the suspect’s home on 40th Avenue North and 38th Street North.

Police said the man went to his ex-girlfriend’s home, threatened her, then started beating her. When her teenage son tried to intervene, he attacked him too.

The man’s ex and her son suffered minor injuries during the incident, police said.

Police said the man left his ex-girlfriend’s house and returned home. When deputies arrived to his residence, the man left the home and got into his car.

The deputies said they saw him with a gun and ordered him to drop his weapon. Then they fired several rounds at the suspect. He died at the scene.

Police identified the two deputies involved in the incident as Corporal Hunter and Deputy Lansford.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.